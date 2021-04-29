Free events set at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

WEST LIBERTY – Join Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in celebrating the 200th anniversary of General Abram Piatt’s birth on May 21, 2021. Open that day from 3-7 p.m. visitors will be admitted for free to visit the home he built in 1864 called, Mac-A-Cheek. They will discover the impact Abram had as a farmer, soldier, family man and influencer. Attendees can bring a birthday card or make one when during the visit. Many will be exhibited at the castle and posted on social media. During the same hours, visitors can attend a farm fair featuring Ohio products and food vendors sponsored by the West Liberty Business Association.

A second free program will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. It is a panel discussion focusing on the large, ornately carved walnut cabinet in the drawing room where the program will occur. Speakers include Andrew Richmond of Wipiak Consulting, Dr. Brad Lepper, Curator of Archaeology at the Ohio History Connection and Museum Interpretive Specialists: Mike Follin, living history expert, and Alex Heckman, Vice President of Museum Operations at Dayton History. They will discuss recent research of the cabinet and its collection and share plans for new visitor guides and programs for youth groups. Space is limited and registration required. Register on the events page at www.piattcastle.org or contact Margaret@piattcastle.org.

Piatt Mac-A-Cheek Castle is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, OH 43357. The May 23 event takes place after regular touring hours and no other room will be open.

Both programs are funded through the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that supports educational experiences at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. These events were supported, in part by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. The panel discussion on May 23 was made possible in part by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is open for visitors with an admission fee on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 23. Beginning on May 29, it will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. It will then return to a weekend-only schedule through October 31.

