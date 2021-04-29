COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, April 30

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Saturday, May 1

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Champaign County Farmers Market: opening day. Open 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday, Locust St., just east of Urbana Fire Division. Produce, garden plants, homemade jewelry, pet items, more. New vendors, call Jeff Conley, 937-508-8586.

Sunday, May 2

“Newsies”: 2 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, May 3

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: regular 6:30 p.m. meeting via https://bit.ly/2R3CYwc or 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 917 0322 4879. Passcode: 347132

Tuesday, May 4

Free Line Dancing Lessons: 7-8:30 p.m., Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana. Lessons start today and continue at this time each Tuesday. Donations are welcome to stock church’s food pantry. For info: 937-652-1763.

Star Wars Trivia: 6-7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at M’burg Library, for all ages. If in person, call library, 937-834-2004. If virtually, email rfw@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org to get Zoom invite & download Kahoot & Zoom apps ahead of time. Using 2 deviced recommended.