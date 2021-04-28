Volunteering at the WhereHouse

Chris Harmison, James Landenburg, Julie Balmer and Beth Deere, members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County, take a break from filling bags with non-perishable food at the WhereHouse Food Pantry, 110 W. Church St., on Tuesday. A ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church, the WhereHouse distributes food and other items the third week of each month. Besides food, The WhereHouse collects and distributes personal hygiene items and paper products. OSU Alumni Club members volunteer once a quarter. Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate items can email wherehouse.dir@gmail.com. The WhereHouse is open the week that follows the third Sunday of each month: 9 a.m.-noon weekdays and 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. People stopping by for goods are asked to have a photo ID, proof of Champaign County residency and (if possible) bags or boxes for their items. For more info, visit urbanaumc.com and scroll down to “the WhereHouse.”

