The Downtown Urbana Merchants Group announced a new event – Second Saturdays – to be held every second Saturday of the month May-October.

“Visitors will find shops offering extended hours for shopping and dining, as well as entertainment and food trucks,” said Mary Manoloff, Group secretary. “We look forward to seeing in- and out-of-town customers as we offer this new opportunity to experience first-hand our unique and charming downtown Urbana.”

Submitted by Downtown Urbana Merchants Group.

