COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, April 29

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana Salary Commission: 6 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building

Friday, April 30

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Saturday, May 1

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Champaign County Farmers Market: opening day. Open 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday, Locust St., just east of Urbana Fire Division. Produce, garden plants, homemade jewelry, pet items, more. New vendors, call Jeff Conley, 937-508-8586.

Sunday, May 2

“Newsies”: 2 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, May 3

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: regular 6:30 p.m. meeting via https://bit.ly/2R3CYwc or 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 917 0322 4879. Passcode: 347132