WWII torpedo bomber to visit Urbana

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), based in Culpeper, Virginia, is bringing its WWII TBM Avenger torpedo bomber to Grimes Field in Urbana for one day only, Wednesday, May 12. People can buy a Warbird Ride in the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.

“This is an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our warbird in WWII. And feel the same power of the 1,900 hp radial engine as they did. And smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing. “Providing these warbird rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage WWII aircraft we keep flying,” he said.

Flight adventures must be purchased in advance at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ as there will be no on-site ticket sales. With a limited number of TBM Avenger flights available, the public is encouraged to book their flight early. In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime flight experience, all riders will receive a comprehensive PDF booklet of the TBM Avenger and a custom PDF Flight Certificate.

The Capital Wing TBM Avenger will provide all flights from Grimes Field Airport on North U.S. Route 68. There is a full-service café and restaurant at the airport so TBM Avenger warbird riders can sit and relax before or after their flight.

The Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and ticket purchases may be tax deductible. Questions may be directed by email to CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com

Purchase a ride in the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. John Lackey, Capital Wing member, Flyby Photography

Submitted story

