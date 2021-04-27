COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, April 28

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Superhero Kahoot Trivia: on Zoom or in person, 6-7 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. If plan to attend in person, call library, 937-834-2004. If plan to attend virtually, email rfw@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org. Download Kahoot and Zoom apps ahead of time. Using 2 devices is easier.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District Board of Directors: quarterly 10 a.m. meeting, district office in Lima and virtually via https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181955157 or 1-872-240-3412 (access code 181-955-157)

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special session/work session, high school media center, to discuss district’s future and personnel. Action may be taken.

Thursday, April 29

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana Salary Commission: 6 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building

Friday, April 30

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Saturday, May 1

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Sunday, May 2

“Newsies”: 2 p.m. Graham High School musical via streaming. Tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG