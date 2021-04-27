Posted on by

First farmers market in area opens Saturday


Staff report

The Champaign County Farmers Market will open the season this Saturday, May 1, following last year’s rocky season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vendors will include familiar and new faces offering produce, garden plants and other items for sale, such as homemade jewelry, cornhole bags, doggie items, all-natural dog treats and homemade candy.

Located on Locust Street, to the east of the Urbana Fire Division, the market will be open 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Opening day for the St. Paris Farmers Market is Friday, May 7. New vendors should email princelisa1@aol.com

Opening day for the Mechanicsburg Farmers Market is June 1. New vendors should call Conley at 937-508-8586.

