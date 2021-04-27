First farmers market in area opens Saturday

The Champaign County Farmers Market will open the season this Saturday, May 1, following last year’s rocky season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vendors will include familiar and new faces offering produce, garden plants and other items for sale, such as homemade jewelry, cornhole bags, doggie items, all-natural dog treats and homemade candy.

Located on Locust Street, to the east of the Urbana Fire Division, the market will be open 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Opening day for the St. Paris Farmers Market is Friday, May 7. New vendors should email princelisa1@aol.com

Opening day for the Mechanicsburg Farmers Market is June 1. New vendors should call Conley at 937-508-8586.