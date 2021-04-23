PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Tootsie is still here waiting for you to meet her! She’s a beautiful 5-year-old dilute torti with the prettiest green eyes. Feral when she arrived, she now loves to be petted and mingles with the other cats. She likes to play with fishing pole toys and would love a special home where she can lounge without worry and have a window that can be hers, a wonderful quiet home. Would be no time at all and she will be on your lap. Come meet Tootsie today in the Cattery at PAWS.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Tootsie, age 5, is waiting for someone to adopt her at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_PawsCat-3.jpg Tootsie, age 5, is waiting for someone to adopt her at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

