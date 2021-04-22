Memorial celebrates Volunteer Week

April 18-24 marks National Volunteer Week, and Memorial Health recently celebrated its nearly 200 active adult volunteers with a drive-through parade celebration and naming of the annual recognition award winners. Volunteers at Memorial support the organization in the areas of mobile/community meals, in-house messaging, information desk, patient care, gift shop and various other services. Pictured at the parade on Tuesday is (left) David Roebke, Director of Food & Nutrition, sharing treats with Memorial volunteers Becky Headings and Nancy Kirtley, while (right) Joni Stevens, Director of Volunteer Services, greeted each car.

