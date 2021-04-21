Key St. Paris library leaders recognized

ST. PARIS – The Board of Trustees of the St. Paris Public Library and Christiansburg Community Library recently bestowed honors.

Jeff McCulla, a board member, received a 30-year award for his dedication and service to the libraries, staff and community. Joyce Luse, board president stated, “He has been a solid board member giving his time, knowledge and amazing sense of humor. He has made a positive mark on our libraries and we are forever grateful.”

Robin Hanlin, fiscal officer, received recognition for her superior professionalism, work ethic and dedication consistently performed in duties as fiscal officer. The audit performed on the libraries in 2020 had no findings due to her focus to detail. “Robin is brilliant,” says Luse. “She tirelessly ensures the libraries are fiscally healthy and closely follows procedures set by the Ohio Auditor of State.”

Nicole Baker, director, received recognition for her service and commitment to her libraries. As for many, 2020 was difficult for the libraries and community. Giving creative freedom to her staff, they began to think outside the library box to offer everything possible to the community. Following library trends around the country, programs and services were able to continue keeping library staff and patrons safe.

“She has served her community with integrity, loyalty and a firm sense of what is in the best interest for all. Her passion for librarianship and the community she serves shows in the positive attitude she has and her willingness to help wherever needed,” says Luse. “We are so fortunate to have her as our Director.”

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

