St. Paris business moves

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting April 17 for Family Country Cuts, now located at 211 W. Main St., Saint Paris. Owner Janie Douglas had a re-grand opening for her new location. From left are Brad Evans, Jessica Evans, Braylee Evans, Taylor Keeran, Aaron Rutherford, Arabella Rutherford, Janie Douglas, Regina Wagner, Marcia Bailey, Brenda Cook, Katy Cupps and Sara Neer.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting April 17 for Family Country Cuts, now located at 211 W. Main St., Saint Paris. Owner Janie Douglas had a re-grand opening for her new location. From left are Brad Evans, Jessica Evans, Braylee Evans, Taylor Keeran, Aaron Rutherford, Arabella Rutherford, Janie Douglas, Regina Wagner, Marcia Bailey, Brenda Cook, Katy Cupps and Sara Neer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Family-Country-Cuts.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting April 17 for Family Country Cuts, now located at 211 W. Main St., Saint Paris. Owner Janie Douglas had a re-grand opening for her new location. From left are Brad Evans, Jessica Evans, Braylee Evans, Taylor Keeran, Aaron Rutherford, Arabella Rutherford, Janie Douglas, Regina Wagner, Marcia Bailey, Brenda Cook, Katy Cupps and Sara Neer. Submitted photo