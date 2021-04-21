WL-S recognizes students at Academic Banquet

WEST LIBERTY – On April 15, West Liberty-Salem administrators recognized 91 high school students at the Academic Excellence Banquet.

An invitation to the banquet requires students to maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher for the year. For some students this commitment begins in 8th grade if they are selected to begin Algebra and Biology classes. For others, this includes their college level courses and high school classes combined.

Many students are athletes, artists and fine art students including band and choir. Some students were in both sports and musical or community action organizations. They are active in the FFA, Student Council, 4-H, church and other clubs both in and outside of school. Still, their commitment and dedication to their studies proves they have learned to maintain a high level of self-discipline.

This year 23 freshmen, 24 sophomores, 17 juniors and 27 seniors were recognized.

Seniors, who are invited for the third or fourth year, are invited to honor a teacher or staff member who made a positive impact on their academic experience. Twenty out of 23 seniors have attended three or four years consecutively.

Pictured are: Freshmen – Top left to right: Joey LaRoche, Veronica Wall, Chaley Wade, Mallory Bostick, Sophia Hardwick 3rd: Faith Jones, Lillian Weaver, Sidney Larison, Leah Ropp, Madeline Cole 2nd: Isabelle Wygal, Kerrigan Burgel, Whitney Strapp, Kenzie Phillips, Lily Smith 1st: Zander Fahnestock, Sari Kitchen, Addison McAuley, Ivy Cline, Abby Guest Not pictured: Megan Hollar, Emma Bails https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_wls.jpg Pictured are: Freshmen – Top left to right: Joey LaRoche, Veronica Wall, Chaley Wade, Mallory Bostick, Sophia Hardwick 3rd: Faith Jones, Lillian Weaver, Sidney Larison, Leah Ropp, Madeline Cole 2nd: Isabelle Wygal, Kerrigan Burgel, Whitney Strapp, Kenzie Phillips, Lily Smith 1st: Zander Fahnestock, Sari Kitchen, Addison McAuley, Ivy Cline, Abby Guest Not pictured: Megan Hollar, Emma Bails Submitted photos Pictured are: Sophomores – Top left to right: Arianna Chapman, Lexy Lee, Andrew Kimball, Christian Davis, Logan Phillips, D.J. Yoder 3rd: Delaney Wade, Gabby Hudson, Carlee Hausler, Payton Eckurd, Whitney Ridenbaugh 2nd: Mackenzie Bahan, Kayla Cole, Rylie Schultz, Adam Stapleton 1st: Trinity Floyd, Maggie Davis, Isabelle Wilson, Makenna Smith, Tina Douthwaite, Brittany Neer Not pictured: Alisa Bolton, Ellie Cheetham, Anika Christison https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_wks2.jpg Pictured are: Sophomores – Top left to right: Arianna Chapman, Lexy Lee, Andrew Kimball, Christian Davis, Logan Phillips, D.J. Yoder 3rd: Delaney Wade, Gabby Hudson, Carlee Hausler, Payton Eckurd, Whitney Ridenbaugh 2nd: Mackenzie Bahan, Kayla Cole, Rylie Schultz, Adam Stapleton 1st: Trinity Floyd, Maggie Davis, Isabelle Wilson, Makenna Smith, Tina Douthwaite, Brittany Neer Not pictured: Alisa Bolton, Ellie Cheetham, Anika Christison Submitted photos Pictured are: Juniors – Top left to right: Mandilyn Weaver, Ali Gault, Aubrey Williams, Kylie Burgel 2nd: Brady Forsythe, Josie Kennaw, Megan Adams, Avery Davis 1st: Lauren Kindle, Micah Stoner, Hallie Smith, Naomi McGill Not pictured: Isaac Reames, Emily Hollar, Kierra Gilroy, Jamie Gluckle, Logan Saylor https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_wls3.jpg Pictured are: Juniors – Top left to right: Mandilyn Weaver, Ali Gault, Aubrey Williams, Kylie Burgel 2nd: Brady Forsythe, Josie Kennaw, Megan Adams, Avery Davis 1st: Lauren Kindle, Micah Stoner, Hallie Smith, Naomi McGill Not pictured: Isaac Reames, Emily Hollar, Kierra Gilroy, Jamie Gluckle, Logan Saylor Submitted photos Pictured are: Seniors – Top left to right: Tyler Douthwaite, Andrew Hardwick, Nick Burden, Selena Weaver, Josh Spinner, Hayden Phillips 2nd: Sophie Cole, Hannah Bowman, Luke Hudson, Ryan Motzko, Alyssa Johnson, Kienna Whitman, Emily Bolton 1st: Grace Estes, Morgan Damron, Kaylee LeVan, Maria Henderson, Olivia Neer, Noah Cline Not pictured: Lance Baldwin, Regan Boyd, Mearic Campbell, Asia Christison, Dawson Jenkins, Hannah Jones, Hannah Riblet, Kaleigh Wilcox https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_wls4.jpg Pictured are: Seniors – Top left to right: Tyler Douthwaite, Andrew Hardwick, Nick Burden, Selena Weaver, Josh Spinner, Hayden Phillips 2nd: Sophie Cole, Hannah Bowman, Luke Hudson, Ryan Motzko, Alyssa Johnson, Kienna Whitman, Emily Bolton 1st: Grace Estes, Morgan Damron, Kaylee LeVan, Maria Henderson, Olivia Neer, Noah Cline Not pictured: Lance Baldwin, Regan Boyd, Mearic Campbell, Asia Christison, Dawson Jenkins, Hannah Jones, Hannah Riblet, Kaleigh Wilcox Submitted photos Pictured are: Seniors and faculty – Top: Andrew Hardwick, Mr. Andy Cotrell, Nick Burden, Mr. Todd Lewis, Hayden Phillips, Mrs. Kenleigh Ludlow, Emily Bolton 2nd: Kaylee LeVan, Luke Hudson, Mr. Chris Smucker, Mrs. Renee Arnold, Kienna Whitman, Mrs. Surena Neer, Selena Weaver 1st: Mrs. Gina Buroker, Alyssa Johnson, Mrs. June Seymour, Ryan Motzko, Ms. Jess Haney, Olivia Neer, Noah Cline, Mr. Brian Yoder Not pictured: Lance Baldwin, Mrs. Chelsea Baldwin https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_wls5.jpg Pictured are: Seniors and faculty – Top: Andrew Hardwick, Mr. Andy Cotrell, Nick Burden, Mr. Todd Lewis, Hayden Phillips, Mrs. Kenleigh Ludlow, Emily Bolton 2nd: Kaylee LeVan, Luke Hudson, Mr. Chris Smucker, Mrs. Renee Arnold, Kienna Whitman, Mrs. Surena Neer, Selena Weaver 1st: Mrs. Gina Buroker, Alyssa Johnson, Mrs. June Seymour, Ryan Motzko, Ms. Jess Haney, Olivia Neer, Noah Cline, Mr. Brian Yoder Not pictured: Lance Baldwin, Mrs. Chelsea Baldwin Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from WL-S

Info from WL-S