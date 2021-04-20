Dinner proceeds go toward playground equipment

ST. PARIS – A St. Paris civic group will sell take-out chicken noodle dinners Saturday to raise money for playground equipment at Harmon Park.

Volunteers of Our Town Saint Paris will distribute boxed dinners Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeland Golf Club, 1772 Kiser Lake Road. Meals are $12.

Next week the group will take delivery of a playground piece called “Calvin Caterpillar,” as well as a “generation swing” that allows an adult and toddler to swing together.

Future plans include a splashpad, according to the group’s president, Brenda Cook, who said that raising money for the playground isn’t the only activity of Our Town Saint Paris.

The group sponsors the Christmas in the Village celebration in early December; a farmers market every Friday from May to October; an annual garage sale – this year on Saturday, June 19; a May 15 golf outing at Lakeland; flower planters along the main village streets; home-of-the-month recognitions during the spring and summer months; Halloween and Christmas decorated-house contests; and a Memorial Day celebration, this year dedicating a restored Civil War cannon at Harmon Park.

“We do quite a bit, so we’re always looking for new volunteers,” said Cook, who can be reached at 937-508-8169.

