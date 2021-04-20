Free line dancing lessons start May 4

Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana, will offer free line dancing lessons 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting May 4, to people 13 years old and older who want to learn to dance to upbeat rock, country and Latin music. Any donations will go toward restocking the church’s food pantry. Classes are taught by Jack Ferryman, leader of the Just 4 Fun Line Dance Group, which performs at nursing homes, festivals, prisons and other venues. For more info, call 937-652-1763.

Staff report