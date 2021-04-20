COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, April 21

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School gym

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Thursday, April 22

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. For appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.Redcrossblood.org

Hanging Planter: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Make hanging planter from plastic bottle.

Generation Next: DIY Notepads: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18

Coneflower/Butterfly Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional).

Friday, April 23

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. at Graham High School or via streaming. For in-person tickets: ghstickets@gmail.com. For streaming tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Saturday, April 24

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

“Tom & Jerry”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG