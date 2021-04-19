Dental practice welcomes new dentist

The office of Dr. Annette Bauer and Dr. Justin Beck announced the addition of an associate dentist, Dr. Megan Taylor, a Xenia native who received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and a Certification of Clinical Laboratory Science from Wright State University.

Dr. Taylor moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, in 2010, where she worked as a Medical Technologist until obtaining her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from West Virginia University School of Dentistry in 2016. Upon graduation, she chose to stay in West Virginia and serve rural communities for a few years.

Recently, she moved back to Ohio to be close to her family and practice dentistry. She enjoys seeing patients of all ages and strives to be as current as possible with new technology and materials by regularly attending continuing education courses. She is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.

Taylor has two children, enjoys time outdoors and loves to travel. Her office hours will be Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 937-653-7623 for more information.

Submitted by the dental office of Dr. Annette Bauer and Dr. Justin Beck.

