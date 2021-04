Juvenile court seeks advocates for children

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA®/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad litem) Program is recruiting volunteers. The mission of the CASA®/GAL volunteer is to assure that the best interests of a child, who has entered the court system primarily as a result of abuse, neglect, or dependency, are represented at every stage of the case. A volunteer provides information to the court so that it may make better informed decisions on behalf of the child.

CASA®/GAL Volunteers are required to complete an application, background check and 30 hours of pre-service training. For more information or an application, contact Abby Easton at 937-521-1671 or casa@clarkohiojuvcourt.us. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyCASA.

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark County Juvenile Court CASA®/GAL

