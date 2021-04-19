Local student artists honored

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The Ohio Arts Council Helped fund this program or organizations with state tax dollars to encourage economic excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

The results were as follows in seven categories:

PHOTOGRAPHY:

1) Mearic Campbell-West Liberty-Salem

2) Alexandrea Caldwell-West Liberty Salem

3) Regan Boyd- West Liberty-Salem

MIXED MEDIA:

1) Aubrey Williams-West Liberty-Salem

2) Mason Collette-Graham High School

3) Kyle Walborn-Triad

PAINTING

1) Abby Walls-Triad

2) Megan McManaway-Triad

3) Holden Shafer-West Liberty-Salem

DRAWING BLACK & WHITE

1) Audrey Ayers-Mechanicsburg

2) Riley Johnson-Urbana

3) Ryan Motzko-West Liberty -Salem

Middle school artists were also honored:

PAINTING:

1). Kiana Gisela-Urbana

2) Ellie Johnson-Triad

3) Darby Ayers-Mechanicsburg

DRAWING:

1) Hannah Russell-Triad

2) Brian Parthemore-Urbana

3) Alexis James-Urbana

ALL OTHER:

1) Natalie Wietholter-Urbana

2) Emma Enochs-Triad

3) Devonte Williams-Urbana

SCULPTURES

1) Aiden Cooper-Triad

2) Julie Frances-Urbana

3) Elliana Zimmerman-Triad

The Champaign County Arts Council recently held a competition for local high school and middle school artists, and these were the winning entries.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Wietholter.jpg The Champaign County Arts Council recently held a competition for local high school and middle school artists, and these were the winning entries. Submitted photos

