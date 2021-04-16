Y Yard Sale to raise money for kids

Area residents can hunt for bargains on furniture, household items and more at a Community Yard Sale at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana next month.

The May 20-22 sale was the brainchild of YMCA board member Dennis Serie and his wife, Pat.

“We have been active in the Y since it opened in 1999,” Dennis said, “and we are always looking for new ways to bring people together and raise funds so more families can enjoy the Y.”

Proceeds from the yard sale will benefit the YMCA’s Invest in Youth Scholarship Fund, ensuring that no youth is denied access to YMCA programs due to inability to pay. Nearly 700 individuals have benefited from Invest in Youth scholarships in the first three months of 2021.

The yard sale will take place at the Y Shelter House behind the Y building on Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an Early Shopping Day on Thursday, May 20, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A $5 donation will enable people to shop on May 20.

Those wishing to donate items to sell (no clothing, please) may drop them off at the Y Shelter House from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, May 17, through Thursday, May 20.

Visit the Y's Facebook page or website (www.champaignfamilyymca.org) for up-to-date information on YMCA programs and events.

Pat and Dennis Serie proposed the Yard Sale to raise funds for the Invest in Youth Scholarship Fund.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

