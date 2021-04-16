Graham to stage musical ‘Newsies’

ST. PARIS – Graham High School will present the Disney musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. April 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. April 25. A limited number of $10 pre-paid tickets can be purchased by emailing ghstickets@gmail.com

Those who would prefer seeing the musical via online streaming can purchase $20 tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

The show can be viewed via streaming at 7 p.m. April 23, 24 and 30 and May 1 and at 2 p.m. April 25 and May 2.

Musical lovers can watch Graham High School’s production of “Newsies” from a seat in the audience or on their screens. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_graham_play.jpg Musical lovers can watch Graham High School’s production of “Newsies” from a seat in the audience or on their screens. Submitted photo