PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Bathsheba, a beautiful spayed 4-year-old dark torti. She was sadly left behind when her former people moved away. Bathsheba is your typical ornery torti, playful and independent, sassy and sweet. She’s now looking for her real fur-ever home. Come by and meet Bathsheba in the front lobby at Paws today!

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Bathsheba, age 4, needs a new home since owners moved without her. Check her out at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

