April 24 is Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, raising awareness and providing the opportunity for citizens to properly dispose of unused or expired prescription medications from their homes.

“This helps communities to protect our children, our water and our food supplies and helps decrease the availability of drugs to be abused,” states Urbana Police Chief in a news release..

The Urbana Police Division, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Mechanicsburg Police Department and the St. Paris Police Department all have secure Drug-Drop boxes located at their agencies. These make it easy for citizens to safely dispose of expired and unneeded drugs throughout the year.

Last year alone, the Urbana Police Division’s Drug-Drop-Box took in 125 pounds of unused medications for disposal. The Urbana Police Division’s Drug-Drop-Box is located inside the vestibule area at the Market Street entrance to the Municipal Building.

“What we collect is then turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for proper disposal,” Lingrell said.

What is accepted:

· Prescription pills of any kind

· Over-the-counter medications

· Medication samples

· Pet medications

· Vitamins

What is not accepted:

· Needles, syringes, lancets

· Thermometers, aerosol cans

· IV bags, hydrogen peroxide

· Bloody or infectious waste

· Empty containers

· Personal products

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/Drug-Take-Back-Day-MDL_0001.pdf

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division.

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division.