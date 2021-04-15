St. Mary preps for July event

St. Mary Church will host Family Fun Day on July 17 with rides, games, food, raffles and a rummage sale.

“After being shut down for so long, this is a great step on the return to normalcy,” Father Matt Lee told the Daily Citizen. “All of the attractions will be appropriately distanced, and we will do our best to comply with whatever health precautions are recommended at the time of the event.”

The day will start with a rummage sale in the church’s undercroft at 9 a.m. Shop until 4 p.m. and retrieve purchases at a drive-up site.

Anyone wishing to donate items for the sale (no clothes accepted) can do so from noon to 3 p.m. July 5 through July 9.

At noon, the games and rides will begin.

“We will have 23 fun attractions, including a Ballistic Swing, a Human Hungry Hippo game and the longest portable zip line in the nation,” Father Matt said.

That zip line will carry riders down Washington Avenue for $5 a zip. A $10 wrist band will allow a person to try their skills with carnival games, climbing wall and a life-size Chutes and Ladders all day.

Super Sizzler Raffle drawings start at 1 p.m. and continue every 10 minutes until 9 p.m. when the grand prize of $10,000 (pre-tax) will be drawn. A $50 ticket is good for 50 drawings, allowing a person to win more than once. All prizes are worth at least $250. No more than 2,000 tickets will be sold.

The Knights of Columbus tent will open at noon to feature a beer garden, brats, games of chance and a corn hole tournament.

Food will be available all day in the church kitchen and snacks and drinks on the church grounds.

Father Matt said proceeds from Family Fun Day will go toward parish ministries and outreach for the next year. He added that proceeds also “will build a new, much-needed maintenance garage on the parish property.”

Tickets are available at the St. Mary parish office. For info, call 937-653-1375.

The Ballistic Swing is one of the fun rides people can enjoy at Family Fun Day in July. The Climbing Wall will tempt the adventurous during Family Fun Day in July.

Church to host Family Fun Day