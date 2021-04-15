COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, April 16

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Herb Pots Make it Take It: registration due today for April 24 Master Gardener Volunteers event. Register at http://go.osu.edu/MakeIt Cost is $25 per pot (includes 5 herbs), and additional herbs are available for purchase.

Godzilla vs. Kong – PG-13: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, April 17

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Godzilla vs. Kong – PG-13: 4:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, April 18

Godzilla vs. Kong – PG-13: 2:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, April 19

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

DAR: meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: regular 9 a.m. meeting in EMA office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OKWPjf or 1-929-205-6099

Tuesday, April 20

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Hanging Planter: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Make hanging planter from plastic bottle.

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at elementary/jr. high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68