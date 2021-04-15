Woodrow’s art has Colorado vibe

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is David Woodrow, deputy engineer at the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

He received his BS Mechanical Engineering at Ohio State. He is a member of River of Life Church.

Woodrow enjoys guitar, piano, drums, hiking, reading, basketball, traveling, friends, movies and electronics.

His artwork depicts a school house on Route 24 between Poncha Springs and Buena Vista in Colorado. “I had multiple family vacations to the area, and just think it’s cool and beautiful,” he said.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

