Flower sale to raise playground funds

The Champaign County Kiwanis and Aktion Club and the Champaign County Board of DD are partnering to hold a geranium sale to raise funds for the EVERYbody Plays! inclusive playground to be created at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana.

To order flowers, visit the EVERYbody Plays Inclusive Playground Project Facebook page, which has a link to the order form. Orders will be accepted until Thursday, April 29, and pickup will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the DD office, 224 Patrick Ave., Urbana. If unable to pick up flowers at this time, make arrangements with Mary Kay Snyder at 937-653-1775 or Jenny White at 937-508-5876.