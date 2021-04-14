Vote for this guitar art if it makes you smile

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Brad Winner. He is a member of Winner Group and owner of MIXX165 and Winner’s One Stop.

Winner received his education from Columbus State and Ohio State. He is a member of the Champaign Economic Partnership, Champaign County Arts Council and Faith Tabernacle Church.

He is actively involved in bringing live music to the county through bookings at MIXX165.

Winner enjoys guitars, cooking and gardening.

“I submitted an up-cycled guitar that we found at a business we purchased years ago,” Winner said. “I was looking to paint a fun colorful piece that brings a smile to everyone’s face.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 7 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

