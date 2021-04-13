Tourist Club hosts book signing

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Women’s Tourist Club will host a book signing at the Mechanicsburg Public Library on Monday, April 26, at 2 p.m. The book to be highlighted will be Reading and Cooking with Children, co-authored by Judy Smith, a graduate of Mechanicsburg Schools and a former teacher in the district. After leaving Ohio to relocate in Illinois, Smith worked as a classroom teacher, reading specialist, elementary principal and director of curriculum and instruction prior to her retirement.

The book stresses the importance of early literacy and the family bonding experience that comes with cooking together.

“Reading to children regularly can profoundly change the trajectory of their lives,” Smith said. “And it is a life experience that everyone should have.”

Specific books and recipes to go with each are included in the book. The authors also do a regular blog, A Teacher and an Oven, with books and recipes.

The book will be available for purchase at the club meeting. To make reservations, contact Rita Anderson at 937-206-1363.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Women’s Tourist Club.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Women’s Tourist Club.