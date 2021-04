The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road project in Champaign County:

-U.S. 36 Waterline Installation – Expect lane restrictions on U.S. 36 in Urbana, between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive, through Wednesday, June 30. The contractor will be installing a new waterline. There will be a 10-foot lane width. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city of Urbana project.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

