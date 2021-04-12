Tullis paints with hope through clouds of dark year

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Marley Tullis. She is a recruiter at Anduril Industries. She received her B.A. from Wittenberg University and lived most of her life in Champaign County until recently moving to the state of Washington.

“I painted a patch of land in Washington state that I often drive to when I’m feeling homesick – which has been a lot recently,” she said. “With COVID-19 and travel uncertainty, I haven’t been able to make it home as often as I’d like, but have found refuge in small towns along the Pacific Northwest. In some ways, I think I painted my hope for the remainder of the year; coming out of darker clouds into much softer and brighter skies.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 7 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

