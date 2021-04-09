COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 10

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, April 11

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, April 12

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 6 (kindergarten)-5th grade. Meets second Monday of month at this time, each month exploring new topic. Today: Upcycling.

STEAM Club: Pick up Marshmallow Play-dough Grab & Go Kit starting today at Champaign County Library

Tuesday, April 13

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting at the high school to act on a resolution to approve a community reinvestment area agreement and exemption to be approved by the city of Urbana

Wednesday, April 14

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard Kingscreek Road, Cable