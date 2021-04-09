PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Bing, estimated to be 2 years old. This neutered male is as sweet and playful as they come. Bing is polydactyl, which means he has more toes than is usual. This just adds to how handsome he is. Come meet him today in the Cattery at PAWS, where he dreams of a fur-ever home.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Bing, a 2-year-old male, is waiting to be adopted from PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

