Register now for YMCA summer camps

Summer is right around the corner, and for many families that means a summer camp experience for their children. The Champaign Family YMCA day camp programs give kids and teens the opportunity to enjoy an adventurous, active and healthy summer. Registration is underway for the summer 2021 camp season.

Nearly 50% of U.S. parents say technological distractions, such as television, cell phones or video games make it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their children, according to the latest findings of the YMCA’s Family Health Snapshot. Through programs like summer day camp, the Y gives parents options to help their kids unplug from technology.

“YMCA summer day camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active while engaging in new experiences,” says Nicky Naylor, Champaign Family YMCA Summer Day Camp director. “Kids get to learn about nature, take on new responsibilities, gain independence, and develop essential social skills and new relationships.”

Summer camp is all about fun adventures, new experiences, and especially exploring the outdoors. At the Y’s Camp Shiffer near Cable, traditional campers have the opportunity to explore an artesian well, hike trails, practice archery, enjoy campfire cooking, and learn about trees, plants and wildlife. Specialty camps also give children the opportunity to immerse themselves in topics like sports, science, art and music, aquatics, woodworking, cheer and tumbling, and more. Swim time at the Y’s indoor pool is part of every camp day.

The Champaign Family YMCA continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, led by caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help campers build character. Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, projects, and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships, making memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information on ways kids can get involved with camp or programs at the Y this summer, visit the Champaign Family YMCA’s website at http://www.champaignfamilyymca.org/.

This photo was taken at the YMCA’s bicycle camp last year. Besides offering a typical camp experience, the Y offers special-interest camps, such as for sports, science, art and music. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_camp-2.jpeg This photo was taken at the YMCA’s bicycle camp last year. Besides offering a typical camp experience, the Y offers special-interest camps, such as for sports, science, art and music. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

