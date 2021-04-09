Thompson celebrates survivorship with art

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Jodi Thompson. She is a nurse at Graham Middle School and has a Bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Thompson is a board member of the Champaign County Arts Council.

She enjoys scrapbooking, speed walking, and helping others in need.

“I was diagnosed with stage 2 ovarian cancer in 2011,” Thompson said. “At the time my kids were 2 and 4. I had chemotherapy for 6 months. This was a very hard obstacle in my life, but with the grace of God, family, friends, and church group, I made it through this. We learned that life is too short and you never know when a life challenging event will take place. Cherish life and people around you. This artwork is myself celebrating 10 years of being cancer free.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Jodi Thompson’s art celebrates 10 years of being free of ovarian cancer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_jodi2.jpg Jodi Thompson’s art celebrates 10 years of being free of ovarian cancer. Submitted photo