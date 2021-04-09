Plots available at Community Gardens

Applications are now being accepted for garden space at the Market Street Community Gardens, located at 222 Market St. in Urbana. These are raised beds for easy gardening access. Garden tools are available for use by the community gardeners as well as seed that has been generously provided by Ferry Morse Seed Company. Water is readily available for the garden beds.

The gardens are managed by the Champaign County Master Gardeners, who will be available to answer gardening questions throughout the growing season. Applications can be submitted at the Champaign Family YMCA, or call Master Gardener Marsha Hess at 937‐416‐9854.

See you in the garden!

By Marsha Hess

Marsha Hess is a Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteer.

Marsha Hess is a Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteer.