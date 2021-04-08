YMCA plans May-June outdoor events

The Champaign Family YMCA is planning to take advantage of warm spring weather to bring back a full slate of community events outdoors in May and June.

“Many of our biggest events were cancelled last year as the pandemic set in,” said Greg Hower, the Y’s director of Membership, Marketing and Youth Sports. “While COVID is not totally behind us, we were eager to get back to offering these fun family activities in 2021 and decided outdoors was the best way to do it.”

On Monday, May 10, the Y will hold its first-ever golf outing at the Urbana Country Club. Proceeds from “More Than Just a Golf Scramble” will support the Y’s Annual Campaign, ensuring that the Y can continue to make its programs and services available to everyone in Champaign County.

The YMCA’s nationwide signature event, Healthy Kids Day, is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana. In the past, Healthy Kids Day has been held at Urbana University. This year the Y is partnering with the city of Urbana to make the event bigger and better than ever, taking advantage of everything the park has to offer. Healthy Kids Day is free to the community.

Two popular parent-child events are also making the move outside. A Mother-Son Pool Party is planned for Friday night, May 28, at the Urbana City Pool; this is the night before the pool opens for the season. The 9th annual Father-Daughter Dance is also being re-imagined for an outdoor setting and will take place at the Y on Saturday, June 19.

Details for all of these activities will be announced soon. Visit the Y’s Facebook page or view the website (www.champaignfamilyymca.org) for up-to-date information.

This photo was taken at YMCA Healthy Kids Day at Urbana University during the event in past years. This year, the Y is partnering with the city of Urbana to hold the annual event at Melvin Miller Park on Saturday, June 5. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_HealthyKids.jpg This photo was taken at YMCA Healthy Kids Day at Urbana University during the event in past years. This year, the Y is partnering with the city of Urbana to hold the annual event at Melvin Miller Park on Saturday, June 5. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.