Meals-on-Wheels volunteers needed

COLUMBUS – LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, is currently recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs and schools to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older adults and homebound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability in the community.

LifeCare Alliance will continue to serve all qualifying clients, but needs more volunteers.

Currently, LifeCare Alliance operates hot-meal routes five days a week in Champaign County with routes needing to be filled immediately. Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save LifeCare Alliance the cost of a paid driver, with no expense to volunteers.

When organizations and individuals volunteer to deliver Meals-on-Wheels, it makes a huge difference in the lives of people who are alone. The Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact some clients encounter all day.

The benefits of becoming a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer include:

-Meeting new and interesting people who depend on volunteers for a hot, nutritious meal

-Helping older adults to remain independent in the comfort of their homes, where they want to be

If you know someone who needs Meals-on-Wheels, contact the customer service department at 614-278-3130.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by LifeCare Alliance.

Submitted by LifeCare Alliance.