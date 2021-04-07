WL-S Science Olympiads qualify for state contest

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem’s middle school Science Olympiad team qualified for state competition, for the 15th consecutive year, after finishing 7th overall at Ohio’s Western Regional tournament. Thirty-four teams competed at the regional event.

Winning medals at the regional tournament were Aiden Taylor and Max Rudolph in the event Fossils; Sari Kitchen and Illya Keller in the event Heredity; Craig Stanford and Max Rudolph in the event Machines; Sari Kitchen and Carter Titus in the event Reach for the Stars; Greyson Horsley and Emery Longaberger in the event Write It Cad It.