Matching grants available to preserve historic buildings

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is offering a total of $4,000 in matching grants for the repair and restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial buildings anywhere in Champaign County.

This is the 29th year the grants are being offered. In 2021 the CCPA will offer two residential matching grants of up to $1,000 each for the repair and restoration of homes and one $2,000 commercial building matching grant.

In the past five years the CCPA has awarded residential grants in Mechanicsburg, St. Paris and Urbana. Commercial grants have been awarded in Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and Urbana.

Grant applications and program guidelines are available at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at 127 W. Court St., Urbana. They may be downloaded from the CCPA website: www.ccpapreserveohio.com.

In general the residential and commercial projects must include restoration to original or period condition using existing or approved replications. Exterior improvements should preserve the original building design and be sympathetic to the architectural character of the neighborhood.

Applications must be received by the CCPA not later than May 31, 2021. Awards will be announced not later than June 30, 2021. All work funded with the matching grants must be completed by December 31, 2022.

This year’s matching grants were funded by proceeds from the CCPA’s Oak Dale Cemetery tour last October. Traditionally the funds are raised through the annual Home and Garden tour, the Urban Loft tour, and other CCPA fundraisers which were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is a private not-for-profit organization created to encourage and promote historic preservation and creative reuse of existing places and structures in Champaign County. Those interested may join CCPA or donate to the cause at the CCPA website.

A 2020 CCPA facade matching grant helped fund the restoration of the porch on this house on Scioto Street in Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_GrantHouse.jpg A 2020 CCPA facade matching grant helped fund the restoration of the porch on this house on Scioto Street in Urbana. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

