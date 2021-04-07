Taking the 4-H classroom challenge

The Champaign County 4-H classroom challenge for March was to create something from a newspaper. Winners were:

-Pre-K Classroom: the Maurice classroom at Graham Elementary

-Kindergarten: the Heim classroom at Urbana Elementary

-2nd Grade Classroom: the Jacobs classroom at Urbana Elementary

-Intervention Classroom 4th & 5th Grades: the Stinson classroom at Graham Elementary

-5th Grade Classroom: the Lacey classroom at Mechanicsburg Elementary

-Intervention Classroom HS: the Hall-Heminger classroom at Urbana High School

The 4-H STEM Classroom Challenges runs monthly through April. Sign-ups for next school year will be coming soon. Interested schools can contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu .

The challenge utilizes everyday items that are easily recycled along with various things that are already on hand in the participating classroom(s), so there is no need for any additional cost or burden on the teachers participating. The only rule is to be creative. Therefore, the teachers can mold the challenge to either enhance their curriculum or as a well needed creative break.

Supplies are being collected and cleaned in the OSU Extension office and are available for the classrooms, should they not have access to the monthly challenge item.

The April challenge is making something from a tablecloth – any kind, any size, any shape.

Entries are due April 30.

For info about the 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge or sponsoring or donating to the program, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu or Jenni Nott at nott.13@osu.edu.

This polar bear creation was entered by Miss Heim’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Heim-March.jpg This polar bear creation was entered by Miss Heim’s classroom. Submitted photos A paper airplane for an egg drop experiment was entered by Mrs. Hall-Heminger’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Heminger-Airplane-for-Egg-Drop-Experiment.jpg A paper airplane for an egg drop experiment was entered by Mrs. Hall-Heminger’s classroom. Submitted photos This mouse was entered by Mrs. Stinson’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Stinson-1.jpg This mouse was entered by Mrs. Stinson’s classroom. Submitted photos

April’s challenge: make something from a tablecloth

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.

