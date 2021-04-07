Dentist’s artistic passion: Kile’s smiles

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Jessica Kile, DDS. She is a dentist at Darby & Urbana Dental Smiles.

She received her BS DDS from The Ohio State University and is a member of Ohio Dental Association, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, Midwest Implant Institute Fellow, and the Dawson Academy.

Her art involvement includes designing beautifully aesthetic and functional smiles and supporting the Champaign County Arts Council.

Kile is a busy mother of three children, ages, 9, 7, and 6. She loves coaching their soccer and basketball teams at the Champaign Family YMCA. She received the 2020 OSU Dental Alumni Young Dentist of the Year Award.

“My art is a fun play on my everyday passion,” she said. “Vibrant and healthy smiles are a reflection of the personality and resilience of the people of our community.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 7 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Dr. Jessica Kile’s art involvement includes designing beautifully aesthetic and functional smiles and supporting the Champaign County Arts Council. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_kile2.jpg Dr. Jessica Kile’s art involvement includes designing beautifully aesthetic and functional smiles and supporting the Champaign County Arts Council. Submitted photo