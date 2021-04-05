Online hospice workshop offered

DAYTON – A Continuing Education workshop for health and human services titled All About Hospice – Learning More to Help Others will be presented by the Area Agency on Aging for 3 credit hours 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Friday, May 14, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by May 7. More information and the registration form are available at https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/

Staff report