Urbana FFA competes in Aggies Invitational

Urbana FFA members participated in their first virtual invitational for this school year. Contests that were held include General Livestock and Equine judging. These competitions promote leadership and life skills for the students involved. All students take part in practices before the contests to learn the skills they will need for the competitions. Teams are made up of four members, and are given an accumulative score on their ratings.

The Equine Management contest is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students current horse evaluation and selection techniques in addition to developing management skills necessary for success in the equine industry. The members are also required to identify tack, equipment, breeds, colors, plants and more. The team placed 24th with members Hailey Combs 27th, Faith Denkewalter 33rd, Karen Pryor 226th, and Kaylee Pryor 243rd.

The General Livestock Team consisted of Janie Wallace, 365th, Nathan Deere, 526th, Aerianna Hernandez, 545th, and Maz Anderson, 1015th. Students judged two classes of beef, swine, goats, and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have one female selection class and test based on the animal industry, as well as answer questions on market grids. The team placed 88th overall.

By Hailey Combs

Hailey Combs is the Urbana FFA Reporter.

