Balloon Fest set to return this year

The committee for the Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair met recently and decided to “go for it” on this year’s festival after the pandemic turned the lights out in 2020.

The festival is scheduled to return to Grimes Field in Urbana on Sept. 10-11 from 4 to 9 p.m. each day with ticket prices of $2 for adults and $1 for children.

The family event will include the balloons, music, food trucks, contests, children’s activities and, for adults, a dedicated beer garden. Attendees can also enjoy dinner on the patio of the Airport Café and delve into a piece of “airport pie.”

Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. and glow at 8:30 p.m. weather permitting. Activities are still being scheduled and a complete event calendar will be available at a later date.

Vendors should register by Aug. 13 to receive a discount rate and to secure a position as space is limited. Registration forms are available online at www.balloonfestohio.com.

To ensure a safe event, the committee will adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as dictated by the Ohio Department of Health.

“The committee invites everyone to ‘Save the Date’ for an evening of fun and a spectacular display of light and color,” said Elton Cultice, committee chairman.

UDC file photo