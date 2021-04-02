Check out library online during National Library Week

April 4-10 is National Library Week, and the Champaign County Library encourages the community to visit the library’s website to explore and access virtual services and programs. The library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including Urbana area newspapers back to the 1820s, full access to Consumer Reports online, free eBooks, movies and more!

National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.

During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to the changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources and Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Patrons of the Champaign County Library may check out Wi-Fi hotspots to use at home, as well as access Wi-Fi in the parking lots at both the Urbana and North Lewisburg locations. Online resources are available 24/7 to patrons, providing access to eBooks, music, magazines, and research databases.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

Visit the library’s website at champaigncountylibrary.org for more information.

