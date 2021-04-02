Carafa’s ‘Bad Art by Good People’ depicts windmills

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Bryce Carafa. He is an information technology project manager at PriorAuthNow. He received his Bachelor of Arts at Capital University.

Carafa enjoys rooting for Ohio sports teams, including the Cleveland Browns, technology, real estate, traveling and a good craft beer.

His artwork depicts a scene located just outside of Amsterdam, the Zaanse Schans Windmills, which give an accurate representation of 17th and 18th century living in Holland. The windmills were used to grind spices, produce paint, make oil, and saw wood.

“I took this photo to bring back a piece of my family heritage with direct family ties to the Netherlands,” Carafa said.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 7 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Bryce Carafa’s artwork depicts a scene located just outside of Amsterdam, the Zaanse Schans Windmills. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_carafa2.jpg Bryce Carafa’s artwork depicts a scene located just outside of Amsterdam, the Zaanse Schans Windmills. Submitted photo