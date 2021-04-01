Create your own herb pot

The Master Gardener Volunteers will hold an Herb Pots Make it Take It event on Saturday morning, April 24, in the auditorium of the county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Sessions will be held at 10 and 11 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. presentation on how to grow herbs and care for them.

Pre-registration is required by April 16, and spots are limited. To register, visit http://go.osu.edu/MakeIt

The cost is $25 per pot (includes 5 herbs), and additional herbs are available for purchase.

For more info, call Amanda Douridas, Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator, at 937-772-6012.