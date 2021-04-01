Bumgardner’s art patriotic

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Marsha Bumgardner.

She is vice president/treasurer of The Peoples Savings Bank. She received her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin University. She is a member of the Westville United Methodist Church.

She likes to garden and do craft projects. She enjoys painting on canvas although she feels she has no real painting skills.

“I wanted to do something I have never done before and I always wanted to try mosaic,” Bumgardner said of her art submission to the fundraiser. “As I made this flag, I thought of all who have served in the military and the sacrifices they made for our freedom. So I dedicate this flag in honor of all who have served. I also am dedicating this in memory of my father, John Chambers and my nephew, Brandon Laughman who both were in the Marines.”

Marsha Bumgardner's mosaic art is dedicated in honor of all who have served to defend the Unites States of America.