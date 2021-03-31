Urbana FFA participates in National FFA Week

During the week of Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, students at Urbana High School participated in a school-wide FFA Week. Each day of the week the students had a theme to follow relating to agriculture. Monday, February 21st, was FFA Apparel day. Students wore FFA shirts from different events such as the 75th Anniversary Celebration, Farm day and the Urbana FFA Chapter Apparel. The chapter also held a Chapter Meeting after school on Monday followed by the strawberry sale pick up.

Tuesday was “Tratter Tuesday.” Students were instructed to take a video of themselves either playing with toy tractors, reenacting a scene from Back at the Barnyard, or doing something an FFA advisor would say or do, and they were instructed to post them on social media tagging Urbana FFA in the final product for a piece of candy. Wednesday was the chapter’s Annual Ag Olympics, which was redesigned in a socially distanced, Covid-friendly way.

Feb. 25th was Trivia Thursday, students were sent a survey to fill out with questions about the FFA program. Students who got all answers correct were entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card to either Walmart or Texas Roadhouse. Friday, Feb. 26th, was Farm Friday. On this day, students were able to dress as farm animals, and teachers were able to dress as farmers. Throughout the week, the FFA Officers also hid FFA emblems around the school. Students were given the chance to find these emblems to be entered into a drawing for a prize as well. Wyatt Teets won the FFA Trivia Thursday contest, and Joshua Deere won the FFA Emblem hunt contest.

Urbana FFA members in their 2021 Urbana FFA apparel are, from left, Emma Ropp, Shelby Stoops, Janie Wallace, Ashley Gemienhardt and Hailey Combs. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_IMG_3689.jpg Urbana FFA members in their 2021 Urbana FFA apparel are, from left, Emma Ropp, Shelby Stoops, Janie Wallace, Ashley Gemienhardt and Hailey Combs. Submitted photo

By Hailey Combs

Hailey Combs is the Urbana FFA reporter.

